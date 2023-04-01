Home States Tamil Nadu

Missing college student found dead in farm well in Tamil Nadu

The deceased was identified as K Swetha, a 3rd year UG student in Gobichettipalayam. According to sources, on March 28, she did not return home from college.

Published: 01st April 2023

By Express News Service

ERODE:  The decomposed body of a 20-year-old girl who was reported missing since March 28 was recovered from a farm well in Kongarpalayalam on Friday. Police suspect a love affair to be the reason for death and secured a youth for questioning.

The deceased was identified as K Swetha, a 3rd year UG student in Gobichettipalayam. According to sources, on March 28, she did not return home from college. When her mother contacted Swetha over the phone, she replied that she had reached the Gobichettipalayam bus stand then. However, after that, Swetha could not be reached on her mobile phone. As the student did not come home late that night, her parents complained with Gobichettipalayam police station.  

“On Friday, police received information that a sack was floating in a farm well in Kongarpalayam and a stench was emanating from it. Bangalapudur police recovered the sack and Swetha dead inside. Swetha’s parents confirmed the identity and the body was sent for autopsy to Government Medical College Hospital in Perundurai, said sources.

“She had injuries on her head. Her hands and feet were tied. The distance between the student’s college and the place where her body was recovered is 20 km. Investigation revealed that the murder took place over a love affair. A special team is investigating a youth based on the student’s mobile phone calls. The Bangalapudur police have registered a murder case” a police officer said.

However, till Friday night, Bangalapudur police had registered a case under Section 174 Crpc (suspicious death), said sources. DSP Ayman Jamal said, “The autopsy revealed that she was not sexually assaulted. Further investigation is underway.”

