One year on, Tiruchy corporation waits for state government fund for office expansion project

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A year has passed since the corporation council meeting adopted a resolution to expand the office space of the civic body’s main office building taking into account future requirements. While sources pointed out that the detailed project report was sent to the state government last September, the civic body continues to wait for funds to give the 59-year-old building, which also hosts the offices of the mayor and the commissioner, a facelift.

While the office expansion plan did not find a mention in the recent budget tabled by the corporation, senior officials stressed the need for financial assistance from the state government as the project roughly needs Rs 40 crore.

Sharing details of the project, a senior corporation official said, “We would not demolish the existing building but construct additional office units within the premises of the main office to host more officials. Some structural modifications would also be done to the existing building. We hope the government sanctions funds for the project this year itself."

Meanwhile, sources pointed to the civic body’s plan to cover about 400 km of open drains in the city which was submitted in a meeting last December also awaiting state government funding.

Senior officials had then informed the council that the project would be implemented in a phased manner with financial assistance from the state.

However, senior officials expressed hope that the two projects would not face many delays and expected government funding soon.

