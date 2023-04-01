Home States Tamil Nadu

One year on, Tiruchy corporation waits for state government fund for office expansion project

A year has passed since the corporation council meeting adopted a resolution to expand the office space of the civic body’s main office building taking into account future requirements.

Published: 01st April 2023 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2023 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

The corporation main office in Tiruchy | M K Ashok Kumar

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY:   A year has passed since the corporation council meeting adopted a resolution to expand the office space of the civic body’s main office building taking into account future requirements. While sources pointed out that the detailed project report was sent to the state government last September, the civic body continues to wait for funds to give the 59-year-old building, which also hosts the offices of the mayor and the commissioner, a facelift.

While the office expansion plan did not find a mention in the recent budget tabled by the corporation, senior officials stressed the need for financial assistance from the state government as the project roughly needs Rs 40 crore.

Sharing details of the project, a senior corporation official said, “We would not demolish the existing building but construct additional office units within the premises of the main office to host more officials. Some structural modifications would also be done to the existing building. We hope the government sanctions funds for the project this year itself."

Meanwhile, sources pointed to the civic body’s plan to cover about 400 km of open drains in the city which was submitted in a meeting last December also awaiting state government funding.

Senior officials had then informed the council that the project would be implemented in a phased manner with financial assistance from the state.

However, senior officials expressed hope that the two projects would not face many delays and expected government funding soon.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tiruchy corporation office expansion project
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Gujarat's move to cancel excess NFSA ration cards set to rob 5 lakh tribals  of right to food
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Karnataka polls: Parties using food aggregators, kids to reach freebies?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi takes 'April Fool' dig at Congress, says some people have given 'supari' to malign him
A day after students at Kalakshetra protested against teaching staff for alleged sexual harassment, Chennai Police conducted an investigation on March 31, 2023. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Kalakshetra sexual harassment case: Assistant professor Hari Padman booked after CM's assurance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp