Rs 175 crore to make middle, high schools smart: TN School Education Minister

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi told the assembly on Thursday that hi-tech labs will be established in 2,996 government middle schools and 540 high schools in the state at an outlay of Rs 175 crore.

Already, there are hi-tech labs in government higher secondary schools. Once this announcement is implemented, all the middle schools and high schools will also have hi-tech labs, said the minister. The department will also build smart classrooms at Rs 150 crore in 7,500 government primary schools across the state, he added.

While model schools are functioning in 25 districts, Rs 250 crore has been allocated to form 13 model schools in the remaining districts as well. This apart, Rs 10 crore has been allocated to conduct a mega reading movement to inculcate reading habits among the students and Rs 9 crore for establishing sports schools of excellence in all the districts.

With activists and political leaders urging the government to extend various government schemes to aided schools as well, the government said Rs 8 crore has been allocated for buying teaching and learning materials for the Ennum Ezhuthum scheme in government-aided schools.

The other major announcements include teaching Tamil to the children of migrant workers, creating minimum of five posts for schools that have more than 100 students in classes 6 to 8, appointing physical education teachers in all schools, mental health training for students in classes 9 to 12 and administrative skill development training for teachers.

Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation will be revamped and its objectives will be upgraded as per the growing needs of the sector. Libraries will be renovated for Rs 15 crore every year, and in the first phase, 20 district libraries and 30 full-time libraries will be repaired.

CHENNAI: School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi told the assembly on Thursday that hi-tech labs will be established in 2,996 government middle schools and 540 high schools in the state at an outlay of Rs 175 crore. Already, there are hi-tech labs in government higher secondary schools. Once this announcement is implemented, all the middle schools and high schools will also have hi-tech labs, said the minister. The department will also build smart classrooms at Rs 150 crore in 7,500 government primary schools across the state, he added. While model schools are functioning in 25 districts, Rs 250 crore has been allocated to form 13 model schools in the remaining districts as well. This apart, Rs 10 crore has been allocated to conduct a mega reading movement to inculcate reading habits among the students and Rs 9 crore for establishing sports schools of excellence in all the districts. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); With activists and political leaders urging the government to extend various government schemes to aided schools as well, the government said Rs 8 crore has been allocated for buying teaching and learning materials for the Ennum Ezhuthum scheme in government-aided schools. The other major announcements include teaching Tamil to the children of migrant workers, creating minimum of five posts for schools that have more than 100 students in classes 6 to 8, appointing physical education teachers in all schools, mental health training for students in classes 9 to 12 and administrative skill development training for teachers. Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation will be revamped and its objectives will be upgraded as per the growing needs of the sector. Libraries will be renovated for Rs 15 crore every year, and in the first phase, 20 district libraries and 30 full-time libraries will be repaired.