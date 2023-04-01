Home States Tamil Nadu

Rs 6-crore surplus budget in Erode, Tiruppur projects face Rs 1.5-crore deficit

Of this, Rs 23.30 crore will be allocated for drinking water and drainage projects. A sum of Rs 9.10 crore would be spent on primary education.

Published: 01st April 2023 07:13 AM

ERODE/TIRUPPUR:  In  Erode, Mayor S Nagarathinam presented  a Rs 6.23-cr surplus budget. Against a revenue projection of Rs 629.12 crore, expenditure of Rs 622.89 crore has been projected. Presenting the proposals,  the Mayor said, “The civic body is expected to generate Rs 58 crore through property tax. Of this, Rs 23.30 crore will be allocated for drinking water and drainage projects. A sum of Rs 9.10 crore would be spent on primary education. The remaining Rs 26.30 crore will be earmarked for revenue fund.”

In Tiruppur, Mayor Dinesh Kumar presented budget proposals The revenue for 2023-24 will be Rs 1,437 crore and expenditure will be Rs 1,438.76 crore which means the civic body will face deficit of Rs 1.59 crore Further, Dinesh said Tiruppur tops the state in Namakku Naame scheme with a contribution of Rs 12.30 crore and 41 projects initiated during 2022-23.

“We have decided to collect Rs 10.73 crore under the scheme to construct a cancer hospital and sought permission from the government,” he said. Apart from this, 94% of projects under the AMRUT scheme have been completed in Tiruppur city.  Moreover, we are planning to create 51 Sub Health Centres at the cost of Rs 60 crore, he added.

