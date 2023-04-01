Ten TN teachers in government aided school assigned deputation duty 'marked absent' 

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Ten teachers working in a government-aided school, who were assigned deputation duty by the School Education Department, were marked absent by the school management from March 1. A notice initiating disciplinary action against these teachers was also issued by the school management.



According to sources, the ten teachers of Nehru Vidhyasalai Schools near Tallakulam area have been working in government schools in the East Union for the past 10 months as per the instructions of East Union Block Educational Officer who demanded excess teachers in government-aided schools with less number of students to be assigned deputation duty.



"Meanwhile, the school management asked them to report to the school on March 3 and 4. But, school headmistress Hema Arulandam did not relieve them stating that they haven't received any orders from District Educational Officer Sangeetha Chinnarani, to do so," sources added.



Speaking to TNIE, on request of anonymity, a teacher said that though they were regularly signing in the attendance at the government schools where they were working, the headmistress marked 'absent' for the ten teachers from March 1 on the Education Management Information System (EMIS) web portal, she said, adding that the School Education Department must intervene in the issue and ensure job security for those who have been working at the school in question for more than 10 years.



Meanwhile, Chief Educational Officer K Karthiga assured to look into this issue.

Speaking to TNIE, DEO Sangeetha Chinnarani said she has sought an explanation from the school headmistress for marking the absence of the ten teachers on the EMIS and added that necessary action will be taken to ensure salaries and job security of these teachers.



Speaking to TNIE, headmistress Hema Arulanandam said she has asked the teachers to meet the correspondent and that she didn't want to comment on this issue as of yet.

