Home States Tamil Nadu

Tirunelveli collector instructs reconstruction of sewage drains by reducing its height

Following criticisms, District Collector K P Karthikeyan instructed the officials to reconstruct the drains by reducing its height.

Published: 01st April 2023 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2023 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

The 3-foot-tall sewage drain constructed by the highways department in front of a government livestock farm in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthik Alagu)

The 3-foot-tall sewage drain constructed by the highways department in front of a government livestock farm in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthik Alagu)

By Thinakaran Rajamani
Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI:  The highway department's move to construct sewage drains on the side of town-Courtallam road in Tirunelveli corporation, blocking the pathway to workshops and houses, has drawn flak from the public. Following criticisms, District Collector K P Karthikeyan instructed the officials to reconstruct the drains by reducing its height.

Residents said they have to climb on a 1.5 ft to 3-ft-high drain if they want to step out. "Since the highway officials have constructed the drains with more height, elderly people and Persons with Disability (PwD) are unable to cross it. Our cars and two-wheelers cannot enter our house compound. The businesses of those who are running workshops and stores are  affected by this. The work was carried out during the night time. Even though we advised the contractor not to construct the drains with more height, he did not listen to us," said a workshop owner. A resident also said as the sewage drain was wide, it had made the road narrow.

When contacted by TNIE, Assistant Divisional Engineer Sekar said the collector has instructed the department to reconstruct the sewage drains by reducing its height. "The construction work was carried out under the Comprehensive Road Infrastructure Development Programme. The contractor made a mistake. `20 lakh was spent for the construction, which will be borne by the contractor," he added.

Collector pointed out that the highway officials should follow NHAI standards while constructing drains. "They should also provide a slope for road crossing," he added.

Meanwhile, road users said the sewage drains were seen with a higher height in some places along SN high road. The stormwater drains constructed in front of the Department of Animal Husbandry District Livestock Farm as part of the Tirunelveli - Tenkasi road widening project are also with more height, they added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
sewage drains Tirunelveli
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Gujarat's move to cancel excess NFSA ration cards set to rob 5 lakh tribals  of right to food
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Karnataka polls: Parties using food aggregators, kids to reach freebies?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi takes 'April Fool' dig at Congress, says some people have given 'supari' to malign him
A day after students at Kalakshetra protested against teaching staff for alleged sexual harassment, Chennai Police conducted an investigation on March 31, 2023. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Kalakshetra sexual harassment case: Assistant professor Hari Padman booked after CM's assurance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp