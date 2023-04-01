Tirunelveli collector instructs reconstruction of sewage drains by reducing its height

Thinakaran Rajamani By

Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: The highway department's move to construct sewage drains on the side of town-Courtallam road in Tirunelveli corporation, blocking the pathway to workshops and houses, has drawn flak from the public. Following criticisms, District Collector K P Karthikeyan instructed the officials to reconstruct the drains by reducing its height.



Residents said they have to climb on a 1.5 ft to 3-ft-high drain if they want to step out. "Since the highway officials have constructed the drains with more height, elderly people and Persons with Disability (PwD) are unable to cross it. Our cars and two-wheelers cannot enter our house compound. The businesses of those who are running workshops and stores are affected by this. The work was carried out during the night time. Even though we advised the contractor not to construct the drains with more height, he did not listen to us," said a workshop owner. A resident also said as the sewage drain was wide, it had made the road narrow.



When contacted by TNIE, Assistant Divisional Engineer Sekar said the collector has instructed the department to reconstruct the sewage drains by reducing its height. "The construction work was carried out under the Comprehensive Road Infrastructure Development Programme. The contractor made a mistake. `20 lakh was spent for the construction, which will be borne by the contractor," he added.



Collector pointed out that the highway officials should follow NHAI standards while constructing drains. "They should also provide a slope for road crossing," he added.



Meanwhile, road users said the sewage drains were seen with a higher height in some places along SN high road. The stormwater drains constructed in front of the Department of Animal Husbandry District Livestock Farm as part of the Tirunelveli - Tenkasi road widening project are also with more height, they added.

TIRUNELVELI: The highway department's move to construct sewage drains on the side of town-Courtallam road in Tirunelveli corporation, blocking the pathway to workshops and houses, has drawn flak from the public. Following criticisms, District Collector K P Karthikeyan instructed the officials to reconstruct the drains by reducing its height. Residents said they have to climb on a 1.5 ft to 3-ft-high drain if they want to step out. "Since the highway officials have constructed the drains with more height, elderly people and Persons with Disability (PwD) are unable to cross it. Our cars and two-wheelers cannot enter our house compound. The businesses of those who are running workshops and stores are affected by this. The work was carried out during the night time. Even though we advised the contractor not to construct the drains with more height, he did not listen to us," said a workshop owner. A resident also said as the sewage drain was wide, it had made the road narrow. When contacted by TNIE, Assistant Divisional Engineer Sekar said the collector has instructed the department to reconstruct the sewage drains by reducing its height. "The construction work was carried out under the Comprehensive Road Infrastructure Development Programme. The contractor made a mistake. `20 lakh was spent for the construction, which will be borne by the contractor," he added. Collector pointed out that the highway officials should follow NHAI standards while constructing drains. "They should also provide a slope for road crossing," he added. Meanwhile, road users said the sewage drains were seen with a higher height in some places along SN high road. The stormwater drains constructed in front of the Department of Animal Husbandry District Livestock Farm as part of the Tirunelveli - Tenkasi road widening project are also with more height, they added.