TN highways department builds three-foot-tall drain at night, walls people inside homes

Thinakaran Rajamani By

Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: The highways department’s move to construct sewage drains on the side of Courtallam road in Tirunelveli corporation, blocking the pathway to workshops and houses, has drawn flak from the public. Following criticisms, District Collector KP Karthikeyan instructed the officials to reconstruct the drains by reducing their height.

Residents said they have to climb on a 1.5ft to 3 ft-high drain if they want to step out. “Since the highway officials have constructed such tall drains, elderly people and Persons with Disability (PwD) are unable to cross it. Our cars and two-wheelers cannot enter our house compound. The businesses of workshops and stores are affected by this. The work was carried out during the night. Even though we advised the contractor not to construct the drains of this height, he did not listen to us,” said a workshop owner.

When contacted by TNIE, Assistant Divisional Engineer Sekar said the district collector has instructed the department to reconstruct the sewage drains by reducing their height. “The construction work was carried out under the Comprehensive Road Infrastructure Development Programme. The contractor made a mistake. Rs 20 lakh was spent for the construction, which will be borne by the contractor,” he added.

Collector pointed out that the department officials should follow NHAI standards while constructing drains. “They should also provide a slope for a road crossing,” he added. Meanwhile, road users said the sewage drains were seen with a higher height in some places along SN high road. The stormwater drains constructed in front of the Department of Animal Husbandry District Livestock Farm as part of the Tirunelveli - Tenkasi road widening project is also with more height, they added.

