Home States Tamil Nadu

TN MLAs highlight need for recruiting more teachers, reducing work burden

Various MLAs have highlighted the need for appointing more teachers at government schools, reducing their work burden by appointing office assistants at the assembly on Friday.

Published: 01st April 2023 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2023 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of a teacher at work in a government school in Vellore | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Various MLAs have highlighted the need for appointing more teachers at government schools, reducing their work burden by appointing office assistants at the assembly on Friday. They also highlighted that not even a single school has been upgraded in the last two years.

“Several teachers are stressed, as they have to upload the details of students, including health-related data, on the Education Management Information System. This has to be changed and office assistants have to be appointed,” said KA Sengottaiyan, former AIADMK minister. He also urged the government to extend 7.5% reservation for government-aided school students.

Meanwhile, GK Mani from PMK said secondary grade teachers have not been recruited for more than 10 years. VCK MLA Aloor Shanavas said it is worrying that the government has not upgraded any school in the past two years and also urged the government to open at least one college in each taluk. Replying to them, Anbil Mahesh said renovation works in several schools will be completed this year. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIADMK PMK TN MLAs
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Gujarat's move to cancel excess NFSA ration cards set to rob 5 lakh tribals  of right to food
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Karnataka polls: Parties using food aggregators, kids to reach freebies?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi takes 'April Fool' dig at Congress, says some people have given 'supari' to malign him
A day after students at Kalakshetra protested against teaching staff for alleged sexual harassment, Chennai Police conducted an investigation on March 31, 2023. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Kalakshetra sexual harassment case: Assistant professor Hari Padman booked after CM's assurance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp