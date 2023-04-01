TN MLAs highlight need for recruiting more teachers, reducing work burden

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Various MLAs have highlighted the need for appointing more teachers at government schools, reducing their work burden by appointing office assistants at the assembly on Friday. They also highlighted that not even a single school has been upgraded in the last two years.

“Several teachers are stressed, as they have to upload the details of students, including health-related data, on the Education Management Information System. This has to be changed and office assistants have to be appointed,” said KA Sengottaiyan, former AIADMK minister. He also urged the government to extend 7.5% reservation for government-aided school students.

Meanwhile, GK Mani from PMK said secondary grade teachers have not been recruited for more than 10 years. VCK MLA Aloor Shanavas said it is worrying that the government has not upgraded any school in the past two years and also urged the government to open at least one college in each taluk. Replying to them, Anbil Mahesh said renovation works in several schools will be completed this year.

