Covid mock drill at government hospitals in Tamil Nadu on April 10,11

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Health Minister Ma Subramanian said in Coimbatore on Saturday that a mock drill will be held at all government healthcare facilities across the state on April 10 and 11 in order to ensure the preparedness of handling a sudden spike in Covid-19 cases.

After inspecting the Mettupalayam GH in Coimbatore along with Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati, he said, “A new variant of Omicron has been spreading rapidly and to ensure that healthcare workers are prepared to handle a sudden spike in Covid-19 cases, a mock drill will be held in all government healthcare facilities on April 10 and 11.”

“The vaccine manufacturing has stopped now and people willing to get booster jab can get it from private hospitals. We have adequate oxygen in stock,” he added.

