Home States Tamil Nadu

Covid mock drill at government hospitals in Tamil Nadu on April 10,11

“The vaccine manufacturing has stopped now and people willing to get booster jab can get it from private hospitals. We have adequate oxygen in stock,” he added.

Published: 02nd April 2023 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2023 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

TN Health Minister Ma Subramanian

TN Health Minister Ma Subramanian

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  Health Minister Ma Subramanian said in Coimbatore on Saturday that a mock drill will be held at all government healthcare facilities across the state on April 10 and 11 in order to ensure the preparedness of handling a sudden spike in Covid-19 cases.

After inspecting the Mettupalayam GH in Coimbatore along with Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati, he said, “A new variant of Omicron has been spreading rapidly and to ensure that healthcare workers are prepared to handle a sudden spike in Covid-19 cases, a mock drill will be held in all government healthcare facilities on April 10 and 11.”

“The vaccine manufacturing has stopped now and people willing to get booster jab can get it from private hospitals. We have adequate oxygen in stock,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid Pandemic Coronavirus Mock drills Omicron
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Gujarat's move to cancel excess NFSA ration cards set to rob 5 lakh tribals  of right to food
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Karnataka polls: Parties using food aggregators, kids to reach freebies?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi takes 'April Fool' dig at Congress, says some people have given 'supari' to malign him
A day after students at Kalakshetra protested against teaching staff for alleged sexual harassment, Chennai Police conducted an investigation on March 31, 2023. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Kalakshetra sexual harassment case: Assistant professor Hari Padman booked after CM's assurance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp