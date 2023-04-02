Home States Tamil Nadu

Nirmala Sitharaman opens renovated NCLAT building in Chennai

Sitharaman said there has always been a bit of resentment about the benches not being filled soon with both the judicial and technical members, and the government has taken the point very seriously.

CHENNAI:  Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday inaugurated the renovated court building of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) Chennai bench. Justice Ashok Bhushan, Chairperson NCLAT and Justice M Venugopal, Judicial Member NCLAT Chennai Bench were present at the event. 

Speaking at the event, Sitharaman said there has always been a bit of resentment about the benches not being filled soon with both the judicial and technical members, and the government has taken the point very seriously.  

Earlier in the morning the minister addressed the 2022 Saraswathi Samman Awards in the city. It is an annual award presented for outstanding poetry or prose work.  This year the award has been conferred on Tamil writer Sivasankari for her 2019 memoir ‘Surya Vamsam’.

