One-day virtual international conference conducted at APC college

The conference was aimed at providing insights into research and innovations, which play an important role in the country's economic growth.

APC Mahalaxmi College

APC Mahalaxmi College. (Photo | apcmcollege.ac.in)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI:  The Internal Quality Assurance Cell and Institution's Innovation Council APC Mahalaxmi College for Women conducted a virtual one-day international multidisciplinary conference on Innovation in Research (IMCIR - 2023) in association with ICT Academy on Saturday.

Over 100 researchers, academicians, and students across different disciplines from across the world attended the conference and 76 participants presented their research papers on Commerce, Computer Science, Tamil, English, Mathematics, Chemistry, Economics, Criminology and Education on the occasion. The conference was aimed at providing insights into research and innovations, which play an important role in the country's economic growth.

Speaking on the topic 'Multi-disciplinary Research and Future of Innovation', Dr SN Suresh, Director, IQAC, Dean, School of Science, Rathinam College of Arts and Science, Coimbatore illustrated the contributions of research towards innovation, types of innovations and how artificial intelligence, and nanotechnology accelerate industrial development in India.

Alaa Kayali, Lecturer Assistant, Aleppo University, Syria and a research scholar of the Department of Biotechnology at SRM University, Chennai spoke on the 'Innovation in Plant Physiology' with an overview of the latest innovations in plant science that facilitate plant growth and economic production.

Speaking on the topic 'Leveraging Data Science to Enhance Quality in Business Outcome',  Dr AM Hema, Associate Professor, Department of Computer Science, Thiagarajar College, Madurai, shared her expertise in the area of data science to leverage resources available for the growth and development of business organisations.

IQAC coordinator Dr T Lilly Golda welcomed the gathering while principal Dr P Bala Shanmuga Devi felicitated the gathering. Dr V Jeyanthi Kumari, IIC President of the college proposed the vote of thanks.

