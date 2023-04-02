Home States Tamil Nadu

Pay Rs 2 lakh for registering false case against woman: Madras High Court

In April 2010, Vasanthi was arrested by Thiruvattar police on a false complaint claiming that she invited a man for prostitution.

Published: 02nd April 2023 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2023 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

Madurai Bench of Madras High Court

Madurai Bench of Madras High Court

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  Holding the state liable for the sufferings undergone by a woman after she was falsely booked by the police under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act in 2010, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court recently directed the state government to pay rupees 2 lakh compensation to the woman within two months.

Justice R Vijayakumar passed the order on a petition filed by Vasanthi (name changed) in 2016, seeking `1 crore compensation. Vasanthi, working as a yoga teacher in Kanniyakumari, rented a house with her family in 2009. But without returning the deposit amount, the landlord kept coercing them to vacate the house.

In April 2010, Vasanthi was arrested by Thiruvattar police on a false complaint claiming that she invited a man for prostitution. She was also detained in a rehabilitation home for 13 days. However, a subsequent inquiry conducted by a deputy superintendent of police in 2011 revealed she was innocent and that she had been framed by the local police personnel, at the instigation of the landlord, by misusing the signature obtained on a blank paper from a traffic offender.

Following this, the case against Vasanthi was quashed. But, citing that the incident was widely published in the media and had damaged her and her reputation, she sought Rupees 1 crore compensation from the government.

Though the government counsel argued the wrong committed by the police officers had been rectified through the DSP’s inquiry and hence the state cannot be held liable, Justice Vijayakumar rejected it. He also noted that the government failed to initiate action against the official who registered the false case.

“The entire criminal case against Vasanthi had been based upon some information provided through phone by an anonymous person which was later converted into a complaint through a person who was brought to the police station for a traffic offence. Therefore, the state cannot shirk its responsibility,” he observed and passed the order.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
falsely booked woman Vasanthi
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Gujarat's move to cancel excess NFSA ration cards set to rob 5 lakh tribals  of right to food
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Karnataka polls: Parties using food aggregators, kids to reach freebies?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi takes 'April Fool' dig at Congress, says some people have given 'supari' to malign him
A day after students at Kalakshetra protested against teaching staff for alleged sexual harassment, Chennai Police conducted an investigation on March 31, 2023. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Kalakshetra sexual harassment case: Assistant professor Hari Padman booked after CM's assurance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp