Six months after Madras HC verdict, horticulture farm at Kallar still blocks jumbo route

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Though the Madras High Court directed the shifting of the horticulture farm at Kallar to another location to give a safe way for wild elephants, no place has been identified for doing so even after six months. Kallar is an important migratory corridor in the Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve (NBR), which is the single largest population of Asiatic elephants.

Though two places in Sennamalai Karadu and Rasadi near Sirumugai had been suggested by the forest department to the horticulture department officials in September 2022 when the court directed the officials to take steps to shift the Kallar farm, the horticulture department officials rejected them saying that both places are not suitable for the plants and fruits since they are subtropical plants and fruits.

The 122 years old farm which was established in 1900, is spread over 21 acres and has a good number of subtropical fruit trees like litchi, mangosteen, durian and avocado besides plenty of nutmeg and jackfruit trees.

“We visited both the places suggested by the forest department but found that both are not suitable for the growth of subtropical crops since the temperature there is higher than Kallar and the crops will not survive. We subsequently requested the forest department officials to allot a nearby place, even if it is managed by private persons to protect the crops."

"However later it was also found that nearby land also comes under Tamil Nadu Preservation of Private Forests,” said a senior official of the Horticulture department

The official also said that they have already written a letter to the senior official of the horticulture department in Chennai to get approval to continue operating the farm at the existing place itself since the place is more than 100 years old and is useful for the students pursuing horticulture and agriculture courses as they frequently visit the place for study and research.

A senior forest department official said, “The alternative place has not been materialized so far and we will convey this issue to the court in the next hearing.”

COIMBATORE: Though the Madras High Court directed the shifting of the horticulture farm at Kallar to another location to give a safe way for wild elephants, no place has been identified for doing so even after six months. Kallar is an important migratory corridor in the Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve (NBR), which is the single largest population of Asiatic elephants. Though two places in Sennamalai Karadu and Rasadi near Sirumugai had been suggested by the forest department to the horticulture department officials in September 2022 when the court directed the officials to take steps to shift the Kallar farm, the horticulture department officials rejected them saying that both places are not suitable for the plants and fruits since they are subtropical plants and fruits. The 122 years old farm which was established in 1900, is spread over 21 acres and has a good number of subtropical fruit trees like litchi, mangosteen, durian and avocado besides plenty of nutmeg and jackfruit trees. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “We visited both the places suggested by the forest department but found that both are not suitable for the growth of subtropical crops since the temperature there is higher than Kallar and the crops will not survive. We subsequently requested the forest department officials to allot a nearby place, even if it is managed by private persons to protect the crops." "However later it was also found that nearby land also comes under Tamil Nadu Preservation of Private Forests,” said a senior official of the Horticulture department The official also said that they have already written a letter to the senior official of the horticulture department in Chennai to get approval to continue operating the farm at the existing place itself since the place is more than 100 years old and is useful for the students pursuing horticulture and agriculture courses as they frequently visit the place for study and research. A senior forest department official said, “The alternative place has not been materialized so far and we will convey this issue to the court in the next hearing.”