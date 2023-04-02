Home States Tamil Nadu

Sridhar Vembu asks engineering students to find solutions for real-world problems

Vembu, in his special address, said how technology replaces tradition, citing the example of handlooms being replaced by power looms.

Published: 02nd April 2023 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2023 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu

Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  Engineering students must find solutions for real-time problems and contribute to the development of their own regions, said Padma Shri awardee and founder and CEO of Zoho Corporation Sridhar Vembu in his speech at the 65th College Day function of Thiagarajar College of Engineering (TCE) on Friday.

TCE governing council member K Hari Thiagarajan, in his introductory speech, said that Sridhar Vembu believed in the significance of rural economy and that is why he has been setting up Zoho offices in rural areas and establishing schools in Tenkasi, with an aim to transform the future of rural students.

Vembu, in his special address, said how technology replaces tradition, citing the example of handlooms being replaced by power looms. "There could be a major crisis of unemployment in the advent of rapid software development. Automated factories require less manpower in industries. This revolution may especially happen in software industries. We have to be prepared to face such times of uncertainty and come up with solutions to deal with the real world such as acknowledging the importance of sensor processing, which applies to agro-food, health care, education and agriculture among others," he said.

Meanwhile, principal(i/c) M Palaninatha Raja spoke on the achievements of students and teaching faculties of the college.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Engineering students solutions real-time problems Zoho Corporation Sridhar Vembu
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Gujarat's move to cancel excess NFSA ration cards set to rob 5 lakh tribals  of right to food
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Karnataka polls: Parties using food aggregators, kids to reach freebies?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi takes 'April Fool' dig at Congress, says some people have given 'supari' to malign him
A day after students at Kalakshetra protested against teaching staff for alleged sexual harassment, Chennai Police conducted an investigation on March 31, 2023. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Kalakshetra sexual harassment case: Assistant professor Hari Padman booked after CM's assurance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp