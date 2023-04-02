Sridhar Vembu asks engineering students to find solutions for real-world problems

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Engineering students must find solutions for real-time problems and contribute to the development of their own regions, said Padma Shri awardee and founder and CEO of Zoho Corporation Sridhar Vembu in his speech at the 65th College Day function of Thiagarajar College of Engineering (TCE) on Friday.



TCE governing council member K Hari Thiagarajan, in his introductory speech, said that Sridhar Vembu believed in the significance of rural economy and that is why he has been setting up Zoho offices in rural areas and establishing schools in Tenkasi, with an aim to transform the future of rural students.



Vembu, in his special address, said how technology replaces tradition, citing the example of handlooms being replaced by power looms. "There could be a major crisis of unemployment in the advent of rapid software development. Automated factories require less manpower in industries. This revolution may especially happen in software industries. We have to be prepared to face such times of uncertainty and come up with solutions to deal with the real world such as acknowledging the importance of sensor processing, which applies to agro-food, health care, education and agriculture among others," he said.



Meanwhile, principal(i/c) M Palaninatha Raja spoke on the achievements of students and teaching faculties of the college.

