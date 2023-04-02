Submit action plan for utilisation of government poramboke land: Madurai Bench of Madras HC

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court recently sought a reply from the Commissioner of Land Administration on the present condition of the government poramboke lands available with the government and whether those lands have been put to use. Justice B Pugalendhi, who gave the direction, also wanted the government counsel to obtain an action plan from the authority regarding the utilisation of those lands in the future.



The direction was issued on a petition filed in 2014 by D Bhagirathiganga, against the rejection of her application seeking a parcel of land for agricultural purposes. The petitioner had earlier filed another petition in 2013 seeking a land parcel and the same had been disposed of by the court with a direction to the assistant commissioner of land reforms in Tirunelveli to consider her representation. Though surplus lands were available, her request was rejected by the authorities, she added.



She also cited a G.O. passed by the government in 2006, which stated that there are 1,91,320 acres of government poramboke lands in Tamil Nadu, out of which, 69,217 acres of the area are occupied by 98,000 agriculturists and the remaining area to an extent of 6,84,411 acres are in the custody of 4.25 lakh small agriculturists and pattas have been issued in their favour.



"When patta can be issued to 4.25 lakh small agriculturists, why not this petitioner be considered for assignment of land in those surplus lands," the judge questioned. "The government is finding it very difficult to allot lands for the government welfare schemes and for the purpose of industrialisation. When the government is having such a vast extent of land unutilised, the government must frame a scheme for better utilisation of such lands," he opined.



The judge also wondered why government buildings are being established in water bodies when the government is having such vast surplus lands. "In most of the villages, the government buildings like village administrative offices, e-seva centres, fair price shops and community centres are mostly developed in water bodies. This court is also witnessing several such litigations for removal of those government buildings, which have been established in water bodies," he observed and issued the above direction. The case was adjourned to April 10.

