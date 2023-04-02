Tamil Nadu: 81 kg ganja worth Rs 48.6 lakh seized, one held

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Enforcement Bureau has seized 81kg of ganja worth Rs 48.6 lakh and arrested one person on Friday near Arambakkam. Based on the information that ganja was being smuggled into the state from Andhra Pradesh, vehicle checks were held at the state-border towns of Arambakkam, Uthukottai and Elavur in Thiruvallur district.

On Friday evening the police stopped a car near Arambakkam checkpost and found 81kg of ganja inside the car. The accused was identified as Sankar Thasarath Pawar from Maharashtra. Officers said, the accused was smuggling ganja from Andhra Pradesh and was planning to distribute it to several places in the city. He was remanded in judicial custody. The Enforcement Bureau has registered 426 cases and seized 1,590kg of ganja this year, of which, 730kg was seized in March.

Man kills brother over property

Chennai: A 27-year-old man was arrested for killing his brother over a property dispute in Chengalpattu on Friday. The deceased was identified as Venkatesan, 30, from MGR Nagar, Narikuravar colony in Thirukazhukundram in Chengalpattu district. The accused Chandran, 27, was staying with his brother in the same house. While Venkatesan was selling beads in the Mamallapuram beach, Chandran shot cranes and sparrows and sold them, said the police. The small thatched roof they stay in belonged to their father who passed away a few years ago. The two who live with their families often fought over the property, said the police. “On Friday night Chandran returned home drunk. The duo were fighting in an isolated area behind the house when Chandran shot his brother with the rifle. While others rushed to help, Chandran fled the spot,” said the police. Venkatesan who was brought to the Chengalpattu GH was declared dead on arrival.

