Tiruchy: Gingelly cultivation to go up due to rise in demand

An uptick in market rate has been observed this year; while one kilogram of gingelly ranged between `92 and Rs 125 last year, it is sold at a rate of Rs 130 to Rs 160 now.

By Nacchinarkkiniyan M
Express News Service

TIRUCHY:  With gingelly cultivation season underway in Lalgudi taluk, where the crop is predominantly raised in the district, agriculture department officials expect the acreage to go up to 1,600 hectares as against the previous year's 965 hectares. Good market returns for the crop and an increase in demand for oilseeds stoked by the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine are cited as reasons.

The cultivation of gingelly, which took off in Lalgudi taluk in March, is expected to end in June. R Sugumar, assistant director in the agriculture department, said, "Good market rate has prompted farmers to prefer gingelly cultivation over pulses in Lalgudi.

An uptick in market rate has been observed this year; while one kilogram of gingelly ranged between `92 and Rs 125 last year, it is sold at a rate of Rs 130 to Rs 160 now. Moreover, soil conditions are ideal here to cultivate gingelly, which is purely a summer crop."

The official also mentioned that special training camps have been organised to raise awareness on gingelly cultivation among farmers. Meanwhile, officials said a private oil company has expressed interest in the gingelly cultivation in Lalgudi for procurement.

C Thangamani, a farmer, said that he plans to increase the gingelly cultivation acreage to four acres as against three last year. "Gingelly cultivation would definitely get rid of the pest attacks and high labour charges we faced during black gram cultivation," he said.

A Vetrivel, another farmer, said assistance from regulated markets in selling the harvest prompted farmers to opt for gingelly cultivation. "We sold gingelly for good rates through regulated markets last year. We hope for the same this year," he said.

