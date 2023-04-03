128 metric tonnes of plastic seized in Madurai city corporation

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The city corporation has seized over 128 metric tonnes of banned plastic bags in the last year. Special announcements have been made in the corporation budget towards the promotion of the manjapai movement. Environmentalists urge the corporation to strictly enforce the plastic ban as its usage remains higher in smaller shops.



During the recent corporation budget, Mayor Indirani Ponvasanth said Rs 12,85,075 has been collected as fines from violators for using single plastics. She said measures towards intensifying raids against plastic in the city would be carried out and that the 'Meendum Manjappai Scheme' will be initiated in the city through the self-help groups.



Manikandan, a manjapai maker, said traditional cloth bag makers are running out of business due to cost issues and synthetic bags. "Commercial establishments in the city are opting for fabric bags. We have no option but to make synthetic bags. The cost of raw material for traditional bags must be reduced," he added. M Raja, an environmental activist, blamed the corporation for not doing enough, apart from some raids and small seizures of plastic materials.

MADURAI: The city corporation has seized over 128 metric tonnes of banned plastic bags in the last year. Special announcements have been made in the corporation budget towards the promotion of the manjapai movement. Environmentalists urge the corporation to strictly enforce the plastic ban as its usage remains higher in smaller shops. During the recent corporation budget, Mayor Indirani Ponvasanth said Rs 12,85,075 has been collected as fines from violators for using single plastics. She said measures towards intensifying raids against plastic in the city would be carried out and that the 'Meendum Manjappai Scheme' will be initiated in the city through the self-help groups. Manikandan, a manjapai maker, said traditional cloth bag makers are running out of business due to cost issues and synthetic bags. "Commercial establishments in the city are opting for fabric bags. We have no option but to make synthetic bags. The cost of raw material for traditional bags must be reduced," he added. M Raja, an environmental activist, blamed the corporation for not doing enough, apart from some raids and small seizures of plastic materials.