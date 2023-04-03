Home States Tamil Nadu

128 metric tonnes of plastic seized in Madurai city corporation

During the recent corporation budget, Mayor Indirani Ponvasanth said Rs 12,85,075 has been collected as fines from violators for using single plastics.

Published: 03rd April 2023 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2023 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

Despite a ban, many shops in Kochi continue to offer banned plastic carry bags to customers | T P Sooraj

Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  The city corporation has seized over 128 metric tonnes of banned plastic bags in the last year. Special announcements have been made in the corporation budget towards the promotion of the manjapai movement. Environmentalists urge the corporation to strictly enforce the plastic ban as its usage remains higher in smaller shops.

During the recent corporation budget, Mayor Indirani Ponvasanth said Rs 12,85,075 has been collected as fines from violators for using single plastics. She said measures towards intensifying raids against plastic in the city would be carried out and that the 'Meendum Manjappai Scheme' will be initiated in the city through the self-help groups.

Manikandan, a manjapai maker, said traditional cloth bag makers are running out of business due to cost issues and synthetic bags. "Commercial establishments in the city are opting for fabric bags. We have no option but to make synthetic bags. The cost of raw material for traditional bags must be reduced," he added. M Raja, an environmental activist, blamed the corporation for not doing enough, apart from some raids and small seizures of plastic materials. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
city corporation plastic bags manjapai movement plastic ban
India Matters
Assistant professor Hari Padman (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kalakshetra sexual harassment issue: Faculty arrested by Chennai police
Police examining the materials recovered from the bag, which the suspect discarded after the attack on the passengers on the train near Elathur in Kozhikode 
Kerala: Three dead, eight injured as man sets co-passenger on fire in train
Screengrab of the video posted by BJP on Twitter
BJP steps up offensive against Cong, releases video of ‘corruption’
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (Photo | PTI)
RBI policy meet and macroeconomic data to guide market this week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp