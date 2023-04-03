Alliance with BJP intact for now, future unknown, says K Annamalai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami confirmed the alliance between the BJP and the Dravidian major is intact, the saffron party’s Tamil Nadu chief K Annamalai on Sunday said Shah had not commented on the future of the alliance and had only confirmed that the alliance stands at present.

Speaking to reporters after the Chennai Lit Fest, Annamalai said the 2024 Lok Sabha elections are months away and the alliance cannot be decided now and nothing is set in stone. “The alliance is a decision to be taken by the parliamentary board and party leaders. As a state leader, my wish is that whichever way we go, there should be growth for the BJP,” he said, adding that in order to understand the nuances in Shah’s answer, one needs to know Hindi.

He said he had a two-hour discussion with Shah on the roadmap of the BJP in TN, what the cadres want, what the leaders want and how the political scene in TN is evolving. “I have always maintained that AIADMK is an important part of the National Democratic Alliance. Decisions are taken with the growth of the BJP in mind and not due to anger or hatred for other parties,” he said. H

However, the alliance is dependent on various factors, including seat sharing, and it is too early to confirm or deny an alliance for the polls, he said.

He said the BJP is working to ensure candidates are strong enough to win in 25 LS seats and the foundation of the party is strong enough to achieve this. He said his advice for 50 panchayat heads, who want to join BJP, is to prove their mettle to the people for five years and then approach them.

