Marginal spike in Covid cases across coastal delta, Karaikal records highest active case count

Meanwhile, religious authorities have been a worried lot over the surge in Covid cases as several festivals have been lined up in the coastal delta for the summer.

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

KARAIKAL:  The coastal delta districts have witnessed a marginal spike in active Covid-19 cases. The active cases in Karaikal have gone up to over 20, which is the highest recorded in a year in the district, as at least 16 cases were recorded on Friday and Saturday.

Anticipating the Covid curve to upswing in the coming days, the health services department has issued an advisory to residents with symptoms to stay put at their residences. Dr R Sivarajakumar, the deputy director of health services (immunisation) in Karaikal, advised residents to follow the protocol to whittle down the case count.

A total of 13 cases and four cases are currently active in the districts of Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam respectively. Nagapattinam District Epidemiologist Dr A Liakath Ali said, "We advise residents to follow Covid rules while they are in public."

According to the Puducherry health services department, around 2.3 lakh vaccines, including 1.3 lakh, 1.15 lakh and 47,000 vaccines of first, second and third doses respectively, have been administered in the Karaikal district. However, the vaccination drive has currently been put on hold over a shortage of supply, officials said, adding that they have urged the union government the supply of fresh stocks for Karaikal.

Meanwhile, religious authorities have been a worried lot over the surge in Covid cases as several festivals have been lined up in the coastal delta for the summer. In Karaikal, for instance, the Kailasanathar Temple Panguni Thiruvizha festival is underway, while Chithirai Thiruvizha celebrations are expected to take off in the coming days. While Muslims are observing Ramadan, Christians have been taking part in processions on the occasion of the Holy Week.

