Home States Tamil Nadu

Roads around GN Mills flyover in bad shape, Kovai Corporation has no plan to fix them

“The roads are just 20 to 30 feet wide. Recently, trucks, mini-trucks, cars, buses and other vehicles have been commuting through those roads.

Published: 03rd April 2023 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2023 07:15 AM   |  A+A-

flyover

For representational purpose

By Aravind Raj
Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  With traffic on the parallel roads to Mettupalayam (MTP) Road increasing every day due to the snail’s pace of GN Mills flyover works, residents of Subramaniyampalayam have urged the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) to fix the roads damaged by heavy vehicles.

While other flyover projects which began after the commencement of the GN Mills flyover project in Coimbatore, were completed and inaugurated a long time ago, the GN Mills flyover project being carried out by the National Highways wing of the state highways department is yet to be finished.

“The roads are just 20 to 30 feet wide. Recently, trucks, mini-trucks, cars, buses and other vehicles have been commuting through those roads. Due to this, the residential roads have been damaged to the core. The civic body must pave new roads in the interior parts of the Subramaniyampalayam and GN Mills area as the existing ones have been dilapidated. The civic body must at least fill the potholes and repair the broken roads as a temporary measure,” said AM Kishore, a resident of Subramaniyampalayam.

Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Commissioner M Prathap said that the roads which the residents complain about were already in good condition, but since the commuters on the MTP Road began using those interior residential roads, they got damaged.

“Currently, we have no plans on filling the potholes as they will get damaged as well. The highway department officials have informed us that the GN Mills flyover works will be over by the month of May-June. So, once the project is completed, we shall start the repair works immediately,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MTP GN Mills flyover CCMC
India Matters
Assistant professor Hari Padman (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kalakshetra sexual harassment issue: Faculty arrested by Chennai police
Police examining the materials recovered from the bag, which the suspect discarded after the attack on the passengers on the train near Elathur in Kozhikode 
Kerala: Three dead, eight injured as man sets co-passenger on fire in train
Screengrab of the video posted by BJP on Twitter
BJP steps up offensive against Cong, releases video of ‘corruption’
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (Photo | PTI)
RBI policy meet and macroeconomic data to guide market this week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp