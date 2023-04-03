Roads around GN Mills flyover in bad shape, Kovai Corporation has no plan to fix them

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: With traffic on the parallel roads to Mettupalayam (MTP) Road increasing every day due to the snail’s pace of GN Mills flyover works, residents of Subramaniyampalayam have urged the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) to fix the roads damaged by heavy vehicles.

While other flyover projects which began after the commencement of the GN Mills flyover project in Coimbatore, were completed and inaugurated a long time ago, the GN Mills flyover project being carried out by the National Highways wing of the state highways department is yet to be finished.

“The roads are just 20 to 30 feet wide. Recently, trucks, mini-trucks, cars, buses and other vehicles have been commuting through those roads. Due to this, the residential roads have been damaged to the core. The civic body must pave new roads in the interior parts of the Subramaniyampalayam and GN Mills area as the existing ones have been dilapidated. The civic body must at least fill the potholes and repair the broken roads as a temporary measure,” said AM Kishore, a resident of Subramaniyampalayam.

Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Commissioner M Prathap said that the roads which the residents complain about were already in good condition, but since the commuters on the MTP Road began using those interior residential roads, they got damaged.

“Currently, we have no plans on filling the potholes as they will get damaged as well. The highway department officials have informed us that the GN Mills flyover works will be over by the month of May-June. So, once the project is completed, we shall start the repair works immediately,” he added.

