Southern railway records 80 per cent growth in passenger revenue in 2022-23

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Southern railway generated its highest-ever revenue of Rs 6,345 crore in the passenger segment and recorded 80% growth in 2022-23 compared to the previous year. A total of 640 million passengers travelled during the period, witnessing an increase of 88.5% compared to 339.6 million passengers during 2021-22.

On the punctuality front, Southern Railway has achieved the railway board target of 92%.

Southern Railway has taken various passenger-friendly initiatives in ticketing services which include introducing 239 new automatic ticket vending machines across various railway stations and improving various features of UTS on the mobile app and creating awareness about its utility amongst passengers, said the railways in a statement on Sunday.

The zonal railway achieved an originating loading of 37.94 T in 2022-23, which is 2.2 T or 6 % more than the target set by the railway board. In the freight segment, the zone has generated the highest-ever revenue of Rs 3,637.86 crore, surpassing last year's (2021-22) earnings by 30% and the previous best revenue of Rs 3,059 crores in 2018-19 by 19%, added the statement.

