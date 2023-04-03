Home States Tamil Nadu

'Take steps to remove Christober from post of American College principal'

Published: 03rd April 2023 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2023 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

The American College

The American College. (Photo | The American College website)

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  Former principal and secretary of The American College T Chinnaraj Joseph Jaikumar has urged the Madurai Kamaraj University Vice Chancellor to initiate action for removing M Davamani Christober from the post of American College principal and syndicate member.

In an open letter sent on Friday, Jaikumar claimed Davamani has been holding the principal post since October 28, 2011.

"Governor RN Ravi in February gave his ascent for incorporating a G.O. which states that no one should hold college principal posts for over 10 years. Also, a case filed by the college faculty against Christober is pending in the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court," he added.

The letter was also sent to the Governor, Principal Secretary to Higher Education, MKU Registrar, Dean (CDC), MKU syndicate members, and Bishop-President of The American College Governing Council. 

