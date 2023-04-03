Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Ninth Veenapani festival starts on Wednesday

Founded in 1981 by Veenapani Chawla, ‘Adishakti’ is a cultural hub located near Auroville.

Published: 03rd April 2023 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2023 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

Veenapani

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM:  The Adishakti Laboratory for Theatre Art Research (ALTAR) has announced that the ninth edition of the Remembering Veenapani Festival will be held from April 5 to April 13, 2023. The festival, free for all, will feature a variety of theatre, dance and music performances, as well as lec-dems and a new conversation series.

As per the release issued on Sunday, the performance line-up will include music by Shubha Mudgal, Siddhartha Belmannu, Tenma and SAZ, dance and dance-theatre by Anita Ratnam, Bijayini Satpathy and Kali Billi, and theatre by Savita Rani and Aaditya Raawat.

Founded in 1981 by Veenapani Chawla, ‘Adishakti’ is a cultural hub located near Auroville. The Remembering Veenapani Festival, which began in April 2015 following Chawla’s demise in November 2014, has become an annual event, promoting the founding principle of Adishakti to enrich communities and strengthen bonds through the arts.

