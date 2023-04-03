Tamil Nadu: State records marginal decline in fever cases 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Doctors have noticed a marginal dip in fever cases, including the ones caused by influenza A virus subtype H3N2, when compared to the second week of last month. They said it might be due to a boost in natural immunity or the recently started school exams, where the working hours are cut down to half a day.

According to the data shared by the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, the state reported one case of influenza H3N2 on Sunday. A total of 102 cases were reported between January 1 and April 1 and as of Sunday, 14 people are in hospital isolation (two in government hospitals and 12 in private hospitals).

However, Dr T S Selvavinayagam, Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine said that the surveillance needs to be continued. “Self-medication is not advisable, particularly for children. We have government hospitals within 30 minutes reach across the state and people must make use of that,” he added.

Dr Janani Sankar, Medical Director of Kanchi Kamakoti Childs Trust Hospital said, “Though the number of fever cases among children has come down, still many people are coming for treatment with a high fever. What we see now is adenovirus infection. We advise parents to keep children hydrated and avoid self-medication, as many parents are overusing paracetamol tablets.”

Dr S Srinivasan, State Nodal Officer for Child Health said that fever cases have come down by 40%. “If the fever is caused due to adenovirus, H3N2 or any other viruses, children will get better within three to five days. The disease is self-limiting. Parents should practise good hygiene and should avoid taking children to crowded places and eating outside. They should encourage the practice of hand washing and must give children good nutritious food,” he said.

Dr C Rajendran, senior General Physician at Billroth Hospital said the fever cases are fluctuating. “Though we are seeing dengue cases, sporadic cases of H1N1 and Covid-19 cases, parents are not getting into any complications. They are getting better with proper treatment. This trend is seen both in adult and paediatric cases.”

However, the state is witnessing a steady increase in Covid-19 cases and the state health department had made face masks mandatory in all healthcare facilities since Saturday.

