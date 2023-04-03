Home States Tamil Nadu

Two SC boys assaulted for stealing, shop owner booked

Both the boys are studying in Class 9 at a government high school. Upon information, the hostel warden, Vijayan, took away the boys. 

Published: 03rd April 2023 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2023 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

Assault; fight

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  A case has been registered against a shop owner for allegedly assaulting two Scheduled Caste school boys in Achampatti village. According to the police, the boys stole eatables from the shop of a caste Hindu, Santhosh (67), on March 21 afternoon.

“Seeing that no one was inside, the two schoolboys started stealing eatables, such as chocolates from the shop. Santhosh noticed it from another shop and alerted the public, who caught the boys. They were tied to the pillars, scolded, slapped, and threatened by Santhosh and his family members,” added the police. Both the boys are studying in Class 9 at a government high school. Upon information, the hostel warden, Vijayan, took away the boys. 

An inquiry has been ordered by SP R Shiva Prasad after a video of the incident went viral on social media. Based on a complaint from VAO Pandiyarajan, Thirumangalam Taluk police on Sunday registered a case under 294 (b), 323, 342, 506 (1) of IPC sections and 75 of JJ Act against Santhosh and his family members.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Scheduled Caste Boys stolen assaulted
India Matters
Assistant professor Hari Padman (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kalakshetra sexual harassment issue: Faculty arrested by Chennai police
Police examining the materials recovered from the bag, which the suspect discarded after the attack on the passengers on the train near Elathur in Kozhikode 
Kerala: Three dead, eight injured as man sets co-passenger on fire in train
Screengrab of the video posted by BJP on Twitter
BJP steps up offensive against Cong, releases video of ‘corruption’
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (Photo | PTI)
RBI policy meet and macroeconomic data to guide market this week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp