Two SC boys assaulted for stealing, shop owner booked

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A case has been registered against a shop owner for allegedly assaulting two Scheduled Caste school boys in Achampatti village. According to the police, the boys stole eatables from the shop of a caste Hindu, Santhosh (67), on March 21 afternoon.

“Seeing that no one was inside, the two schoolboys started stealing eatables, such as chocolates from the shop. Santhosh noticed it from another shop and alerted the public, who caught the boys. They were tied to the pillars, scolded, slapped, and threatened by Santhosh and his family members,” added the police. Both the boys are studying in Class 9 at a government high school. Upon information, the hostel warden, Vijayan, took away the boys.

An inquiry has been ordered by SP R Shiva Prasad after a video of the incident went viral on social media. Based on a complaint from VAO Pandiyarajan, Thirumangalam Taluk police on Sunday registered a case under 294 (b), 323, 342, 506 (1) of IPC sections and 75 of JJ Act against Santhosh and his family members.

MADURAI: A case has been registered against a shop owner for allegedly assaulting two Scheduled Caste school boys in Achampatti village. According to the police, the boys stole eatables from the shop of a caste Hindu, Santhosh (67), on March 21 afternoon. “Seeing that no one was inside, the two schoolboys started stealing eatables, such as chocolates from the shop. Santhosh noticed it from another shop and alerted the public, who caught the boys. They were tied to the pillars, scolded, slapped, and threatened by Santhosh and his family members,” added the police. Both the boys are studying in Class 9 at a government high school. Upon information, the hostel warden, Vijayan, took away the boys. An inquiry has been ordered by SP R Shiva Prasad after a video of the incident went viral on social media. Based on a complaint from VAO Pandiyarajan, Thirumangalam Taluk police on Sunday registered a case under 294 (b), 323, 342, 506 (1) of IPC sections and 75 of JJ Act against Santhosh and his family members.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });