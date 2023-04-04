BJP wants action against MP Venkatesan, actor Suriya's over Keezhadi museum visit

By Express News Service

MADURAI: BJP city secretary Maha Suseendran lodged a complaint with South Zone IGP, urging him to take action against MP S Venkatesan and actor Suriya, and his family, for allegedly violating norms while visiting the Keezhadi museum.



"According to the archaeology department, the visiting time is between 10 am to 6 pm. However, MP Venkatesan, actor Suriya and Jyothika, with their children and father Sivakumar, visited the museum around 9.30 am last Saturday. This led to other visitors including students, Persons with Disabilities and aged persons to wait at museum gates beyond 10 am," he alleged.



Stating that Venkatesan has misused his office for personal gains, Suseendran said the MP should show the CCTV footage of the visit. "This is against the violation of child rights. Even if he went for an official visit, there are no records for the same. Other visitors waiting outside had a heated argument with the police and museum employees. In order to avoid the issue in future, I have made a demand to hand over the museum administration to the Archeological Survey of India," he said.



Denying the allegations, an official from the department said the MP had obtained permission to bring the actor's family. "They finished visiting the museum around 10 am, which is when the regular tickets would be issued. Other visitors were already present at the spot before 10 am. The issue was misunderstood and no violation took place," he said.

