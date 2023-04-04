Home States Tamil Nadu

Ensure quick darshan for pregnant women, PwD: Madurai Bench of Madras HC

A Bench of justices R Suresh Kumar and KK Ramakrishnan gave the direction while disposing of a public interest litigation (PIL)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday directed the HR and CE commissioner to come up with a scheme to ensure quick and hassle-free darshan for pregnant women and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) in five major Tamil Nadu temples.

A Bench of justices R Suresh Kumar and KK Ramakrishnan gave the direction while disposing of a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by an advocate B Ramkumar Adityan of Thoothukudi seeking direction to fix separate darshan slots for VVIPs and VIPs, senior citizens, persons with disabilities, pregnant women, mothers with infant, sick pople in five major temples: Palani Dhandayuthapani Swamy temple, Tiruchendur Subramaniya Swamy temple, Srirengam Aranganatha Swamy temple, Rameswaram Ranganathaswamy temple and Madurai Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple.

But the judges noted that such a relief could not be granted as more than 50% of devotees would claim time slot under ‘sick persons’ category and it would not be possible for the temple authorities to provide the same. 

However, the judges agreed that instead of giving time slots, the HR and CE department could consider ensuring quick and hassle-free darshan for two of the above categories-- persons with disabilities and pregnant women - in major temples across the state. 

