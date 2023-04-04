Kamarajar port to deepen draught to 18m to woo cape size vessels

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: As India is looking at a Net Zero economy by 2070, Kamarajar Port is planning to undergo an energy transition by limiting coal cargo in the future and shifting towards green cargo like wind turbines. The port is also vying to woo cape-size vessels by investing Rs 549 crore to take up the Capital Dredging Phase VI project to increase the draught to 18m, according to Chennai Port Authority and Kamarajar Port chairman Sunil Paliwal.

Although coal handling at Kamarajar Port has increased by 13% with 24.2 million tonnes throughput in 2022-23 as against 21.48 million tonnes in 2021-22, Paliwal said that the port is not looking beyond the present four coal berths. This comes as the world is phasing out fossil fuels including coal mines and is looking at tapping renewable energy and mining critical minerals like lithium and cobalt. Even Australia, where coal is mined by Indian companies and shipped to India, has set a deadline to phase out coal mining.

“Our cargoes may shift from coal to wind energy in the near future,” says Paliwal, adding that his successor may plan on importing critical minerals. The port, which is facing stiff competition from neighbouring Krishnapatnam Port after losing out limestone cargo, is now looking at deepening its draught to 18m to cater cape size vessels with cargo of 1.6 lakh tonnes.

Initially, the port was only catering to Panamax vessels, which could bring in cargo up to a maximum of 1.2 lakh tonnes. The proposal has been forwarded to the shipping ministry and it is learnt that the tender will be awarded in the next five to six months.

Meanwhile, both Kamarajar and Chennai ports are also looking to set up shore-power supply to eliminate the need to run diesel engines while at berth. Shore power enables ships at a dock or in dry dock to use shore-side electricity to power onboard electrical systems, such as lighting, ventilation, communication, cargo pumps and other critical equipment, while turning off their auxiliary engines. He said the tender for setting up shore-power supply at coal berths one and two were awarded to Kevin Electricals for Rs 20.5 crore.

