Home States Tamil Nadu

Karaikal records first Covid casualty in a year, victim a brain tumour patient

Following the Covid fatality, the district administration of Karaikal and the Puducherry government held talks to discuss the measures to flatten the curve.

Published: 04th April 2023 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2023 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

Brain tumour, Headache

For representational purposes

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

KARAIKAL/PUDUCHERRY:  After over a year, Karaikal recorded its first Covid-19 death after a 35-year-old woman with comorbidities, including a brain tumour, died on Monday. She died at the JIPMER Hospital in Puducherry.

According to the Director of Health and Family Welfare Dr G Sriramulu, the 35-year-old resident of Karaikal, was admitted to JIPMER Hospital on March 31 as she was suffering from a brain tumour, and had tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday.

Following the Covid fatality, the district administration of Karaikal and the Puducherry government held talks to discuss the measures to flatten the curve. An official of the health services department in Karaikal said, "Before contracting the virus, the patient was ailing from a brain tumour. She died despite treatment.

She has been laid to rest in Karaikal." As Covid cases have been on a rise in the district over the past four days, officials of the health services department issued an advisory to residents to abide by the protocol, including social distancing.

Sources said at least 275 Covid-related deaths have been recorded in the district, adding that as many as 24, 942 cases were registered over the past three years. Around 2.3 lakh doses of vaccines have been administered in three doses in the district, they added.

District Collector A Kulothungan strengthened the guidelines to be followed, making it mandatory to wear face masks in public. Meanwhile, Puducherry, too, has been taking similar measures to curb the spread of cases. "No fresh cases were reported in Puducherry on Monday.

However, two cases were reported in Karaikal. Usually, the test count is minimal on Sundays. RT-PCR tests are carried out in JIPMER Hospital and the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute, and all the primary health centres," Dr Sriramulu.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karaikal Covid-19 death brain tumour patient JIPMER Hospital
India Matters
Image used for representative purposes only. (File photo | PTI)
India rejects China's renaming of places in Arunachal Pradesh
A man travels by boat from one district to another to help people get clean water in Kochi, Kerala, India, on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (File Photo | PTI)
Along Kerala's coastline, rising salinity means daily water struggle
An illustration of Akbar recieving the Akbar Nama from Abul Fazl published in a NCERT textbook. (Credits | NCERT.nic.in)
No Mughal courts, industrial revolution, Partition in revised UP Board syllabus
Police examining the materials recovered from a bag, suspected to be that of the assailant, found on the railway track near Elathur in Kozhikode. (Photo| E Gokul)
Arson attack in train: Clues point to Noida man, say cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp