Home States Tamil Nadu

Kovai Corpn holds meetings in five zones, receives petitions from councillors

North zone Chairperson V Kathirvelu told TNIE that he submitted a proposal seeking special funds to construct storm water drains in all 20 wards of the zone.

Published: 04th April 2023 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2023 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

Commissioner M Prathap along with Mayor Kalpana Anadakumar received petitions from councillors, zonal and committee chairpersons.

Commissioner M Prathap along with Mayor Kalpana Anadakumar received petitions from councillors, zonal and committee chairpersons.

By Aravind Raj
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: In a first-of-kind instance, the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) Mayor along with the commissioner held special meetings in the five zonal offices on Monday. Commissioner M Prathap along with Mayor Kalpana Anadakumar received petitions from councillors, zonal and committee chairpersons.

Sources said the meeting was held after minister for electricity, prohibition and excise V Senthil Balaji, who is in charge of the district, sought a list of proposals for Coimbatore for the next five years in view of the Lok Sabha polls in 2024.

North zone Chairperson V Kathirvelu told TNIE that he submitted a proposal seeking special funds to construct stormwater drains in all 20 wards of the zone. “We have sent a proposal to replace the old drains and build new ones inwards which don’t have drains. Apart from the stormwater drains, we also prepared an estimate of about `40 crore to desilt the sewage channel from Manikaranpalayam to Ganapathy to Avarampalayam for about 10 km and build retaining walls on the sides to avoid the growth of shrubs,” he added.

West zone Chairperson KA Deivayanai said, “We demanded new borewells and also to repair the existing ones in the area. The list of demands includes setting up new public parks on OSR lands and giving new connections to the area that were left in the KVV scheme and UGD project.”

Lakumi Ilanjelvi, East zone Chairperson told TNIE, “One of our main demands is upgrading the higher secondary school in ward 6 by constructing additional classrooms and infrastructure on the campus. We also demanded to set up a gym in ward 52 and rebuild the commercial complex in ward 60 that was demolished a few months ago.”

Speaking to TNIE, commissioner M Prathap said, “The meeting was organised in all five zonal offices of the city as the state government had asked us to submit a list of demands of people and development project works for the next five years that needs to be prioritised ahead of other works.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation Mayor Kalpana Anadakumar V Senthil Balaji
India Matters
Image used for representative purposes only. (File photo | PTI)
India rejects China's renaming of places in Arunachal Pradesh
A man travels by boat from one district to another to help people get clean water in Kochi, Kerala, India, on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (File Photo | PTI)
Along Kerala's coastline, rising salinity means daily water struggle
An illustration of Akbar recieving the Akbar Nama from Abul Fazl published in a NCERT textbook. (Credits | NCERT.nic.in)
No Mughal courts, industrial revolution, Partition in revised UP Board syllabus
Police examining the materials recovered from a bag, suspected to be that of the assailant, found on the railway track near Elathur in Kozhikode. (Photo| E Gokul)
Arson attack in train: Clues point to Noida man, say cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp