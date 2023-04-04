Kovai Corpn holds meetings in five zones, receives petitions from councillors

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: In a first-of-kind instance, the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) Mayor along with the commissioner held special meetings in the five zonal offices on Monday. Commissioner M Prathap along with Mayor Kalpana Anadakumar received petitions from councillors, zonal and committee chairpersons.

Sources said the meeting was held after minister for electricity, prohibition and excise V Senthil Balaji, who is in charge of the district, sought a list of proposals for Coimbatore for the next five years in view of the Lok Sabha polls in 2024.

North zone Chairperson V Kathirvelu told TNIE that he submitted a proposal seeking special funds to construct stormwater drains in all 20 wards of the zone. “We have sent a proposal to replace the old drains and build new ones inwards which don’t have drains. Apart from the stormwater drains, we also prepared an estimate of about `40 crore to desilt the sewage channel from Manikaranpalayam to Ganapathy to Avarampalayam for about 10 km and build retaining walls on the sides to avoid the growth of shrubs,” he added.

West zone Chairperson KA Deivayanai said, “We demanded new borewells and also to repair the existing ones in the area. The list of demands includes setting up new public parks on OSR lands and giving new connections to the area that were left in the KVV scheme and UGD project.”

Lakumi Ilanjelvi, East zone Chairperson told TNIE, “One of our main demands is upgrading the higher secondary school in ward 6 by constructing additional classrooms and infrastructure on the campus. We also demanded to set up a gym in ward 52 and rebuild the commercial complex in ward 60 that was demolished a few months ago.”

Speaking to TNIE, commissioner M Prathap said, “The meeting was organised in all five zonal offices of the city as the state government had asked us to submit a list of demands of people and development project works for the next five years that needs to be prioritised ahead of other works.”

COIMBATORE: In a first-of-kind instance, the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) Mayor along with the commissioner held special meetings in the five zonal offices on Monday. Commissioner M Prathap along with Mayor Kalpana Anadakumar received petitions from councillors, zonal and committee chairpersons. Sources said the meeting was held after minister for electricity, prohibition and excise V Senthil Balaji, who is in charge of the district, sought a list of proposals for Coimbatore for the next five years in view of the Lok Sabha polls in 2024. North zone Chairperson V Kathirvelu told TNIE that he submitted a proposal seeking special funds to construct stormwater drains in all 20 wards of the zone. “We have sent a proposal to replace the old drains and build new ones inwards which don’t have drains. Apart from the stormwater drains, we also prepared an estimate of about `40 crore to desilt the sewage channel from Manikaranpalayam to Ganapathy to Avarampalayam for about 10 km and build retaining walls on the sides to avoid the growth of shrubs,” he added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); West zone Chairperson KA Deivayanai said, “We demanded new borewells and also to repair the existing ones in the area. The list of demands includes setting up new public parks on OSR lands and giving new connections to the area that were left in the KVV scheme and UGD project.” Lakumi Ilanjelvi, East zone Chairperson told TNIE, “One of our main demands is upgrading the higher secondary school in ward 6 by constructing additional classrooms and infrastructure on the campus. We also demanded to set up a gym in ward 52 and rebuild the commercial complex in ward 60 that was demolished a few months ago.” Speaking to TNIE, commissioner M Prathap said, “The meeting was organised in all five zonal offices of the city as the state government had asked us to submit a list of demands of people and development project works for the next five years that needs to be prioritised ahead of other works.”