Lankan gangster died of cardiac arrest, says CB-CID closure report

Lokka was found dead in a rented house at Balaji Nagar near Cheran Ma Nagar  on July 3, 2020. He was living in the city under the assumed identity of Pradeep Singh for around two years.

Published: 04th April 2023 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2023 12:30 PM   |  A+A-

Sri Lankan gangster Maddumage Lasantha Chandana Perera alias Angoda Lokka

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Sri Lankan gangster Maddumage Lasantha Chandana Perera alias Angoda Lokka, who was found dead in the city in 2020, died due to cardiac arrest, the Crime Branch-CID (CB-CID) stated in its final report submitted to the Chief Judicial Magistrate court recently. With this, the agency closed its investigation into one of the two cases regarding his death.

Lokka was found dead in a rented house at Balaji Nagar near Cheran Ma Nagar  on July 3, 2020. He was living in the city under the assumed identity of Pradeep Singh for around two years. A Sri Lankan woman, Amani Thanji (27) who was staying with him took Lokka to a private hospital where doctors declared him dead. She then shifted the body to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for postmortem.

Along with a Madurai-based advocate D Sivakamasundari (36) and her friend S Dyaneswaran of Erode she took Lokka’s body to Madurai and cremated it on July 5, 2020.  The actual identity of the deceased came to light after the police found an Aadhaar card in the name of Pradeep Singh, a copy of which Sivakamasundari had produced at the police station, had been obtained using forged documents. 

Police  arrested Thanji, Sivakamasundari, and Dyaneswaran on August 2, 2020 and the CB-CID later took over the investigation. Soon after his death, CB-CID confirmed the cause of death through the toxicology report but continued  the probe to establish his identity scientifically.

