Home States Tamil Nadu

Muscular dystrophy patient seeks Tamil Nadu govt help

Confined to his bed since birth, 43-year-old R Ramanathan, suffering from a rare disease Muscular Dystrophy, is seeking medical support and care.

Published: 04th April 2023 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2023 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

Confined to his bed since birth, 43-year-old R Ramanathan, suffering from a rare disease Muscular Dystrophy, is seeking medical support and care.

Confined to his bed since birth, 43-year-old R Ramanathan, suffering from a rare disease Muscular Dystrophy, is seeking medical support and care.

By Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam
Express News Service

DINDIGUL: Confined to his bed since birth, 43-year-old R Ramanathan, suffering from a rare disease Muscular Dystrophy, is seeking medical support and care. He could study only up to Class 5 as his body began to fail him with each passing day. Since his parents died a few years ago, Ramanathan's two sisters visit his house in Periyakadai Veedhi to take care of him. In the morning hours, one of the sisters will prepare breakfast and clean his body. The other sister would come in the evening and look after her brother. Remaining time, Ramanathan would be alone in the house, facing bedsores. Swellings can be seen on his leg and other body parts.

Speaking to TNIE, Ramanathan's sister Menaka(44) said they are facing challenges to give him proper treatment. "My husband's income is not sufficient even for our family needs. I request Chief Minister MK Stalin and Minister for Health M Subramanian to extend help," she said.

R Gokul Kannan, a social worker, said Ramanathan needs treatment from a neurologist and training from a physiotherapist. "Weekly visit through Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam is essential. Tamil Nadu Government should open homes for such kinds of patients. MPs across the state should demand the union government to extend financial assistance. Also, toilets should be constructed for persons with disabilities at their doorstep," he said.

Responding to the issue, Government Medical College Hospital Dean Suganthi Rajakumari said there is a separate ward available, but the hospital can't directly take care of him. "We will arrange social workers or volunteers to take care of him if the particular patient's blood relatives get in touch with me," she added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Muscular Dystrophy
India Matters
Image used for representative purposes only. (File photo | PTI)
India rejects China's renaming of places in Arunachal Pradesh
A man travels by boat from one district to another to help people get clean water in Kochi, Kerala, India, on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (File Photo | PTI)
Along Kerala's coastline, rising salinity means daily water struggle
An illustration of Akbar recieving the Akbar Nama from Abul Fazl published in a NCERT textbook. (Credits | NCERT.nic.in)
No Mughal courts, industrial revolution, Partition in revised UP Board syllabus
Police examining the materials recovered from a bag, suspected to be that of the assailant, found on the railway track near Elathur in Kozhikode. (Photo| E Gokul)
Arson attack in train: Clues point to Noida man, say cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp