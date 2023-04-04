Muscular dystrophy patient seeks Tamil Nadu govt help

Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam By

Express News Service

DINDIGUL: Confined to his bed since birth, 43-year-old R Ramanathan, suffering from a rare disease Muscular Dystrophy, is seeking medical support and care. He could study only up to Class 5 as his body began to fail him with each passing day. Since his parents died a few years ago, Ramanathan's two sisters visit his house in Periyakadai Veedhi to take care of him. In the morning hours, one of the sisters will prepare breakfast and clean his body. The other sister would come in the evening and look after her brother. Remaining time, Ramanathan would be alone in the house, facing bedsores. Swellings can be seen on his leg and other body parts.



Speaking to TNIE, Ramanathan's sister Menaka(44) said they are facing challenges to give him proper treatment. "My husband's income is not sufficient even for our family needs. I request Chief Minister MK Stalin and Minister for Health M Subramanian to extend help," she said.



R Gokul Kannan, a social worker, said Ramanathan needs treatment from a neurologist and training from a physiotherapist. "Weekly visit through Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam is essential. Tamil Nadu Government should open homes for such kinds of patients. MPs across the state should demand the union government to extend financial assistance. Also, toilets should be constructed for persons with disabilities at their doorstep," he said.

Responding to the issue, Government Medical College Hospital Dean Suganthi Rajakumari said there is a separate ward available, but the hospital can't directly take care of him. "We will arrange social workers or volunteers to take care of him if the particular patient's blood relatives get in touch with me," she added.

