‘Quota neutralises venom of discrimination’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: “Reservation is an antidote to venom such as discrimination, injustice, slavery and untouchability. Just as a snake’s venom is used to prepare its antidote, reservation based on caste is being used to defeat the evils of caste hierarchy, and this ensures social justice,” Chief Minister MK Stalin said.

He was delivering the presidential address in virtual mode at the first conference of the All India Federation for Social Justice held on Monday, which was attended virtually by several leaders.

Urging the leaders to establish study circles in the name of social reformers like Thanthai Periyar, BR Ambedkar and Mahatma Jyotirao Phule, Stalin told them to spread the ideology of social justice among masses and youth by spreading more awareness. “Social justice is nothing but uplift of those who are denied opportunities socially and educationally,” Stalin said.

Slamming the BJP-led union government for implementing 10 per cent quota for economically weaker section, Stalin said, “The union government implements quota among forward castes under the pretext of helping the ‘poor.’ We do not prevent any financial help for the poor and needy. But, when something is given to the poor, should it not be for all the poor and not just the forward castes among them? This is why we oppose EWS,” Stalin said.

He also slammed the BJP-led Karnataka government’s recent move of making changes in the state’s reservation. “They have done this keeping the upcoming elections in mind. People have been discriminated against based on who vote for the BJP and who do not. Social justice has been murdered blatantly in Karnataka,” Stalin said.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, M Veerappa Moily, Akhilesh Yadav, Left party leaders Sitaram Yechuri, D Raja and others participated.

