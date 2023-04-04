Home States Tamil Nadu

Rahul disqualified for speaking on Modi-Adani ties: Chidambaram

"Rahul made the comment in Karnataka but the defamation suit was lodged in Gujarat by Purnesh Modi. There was no development in the case for months.

Former finance minister of India and Congress leader P Chidambaram

By Express News Service

SIVAGANGA: The verdict in the defamation case against Rahul Gandhi and his subsequent disqualification as an MP happened at short notice after Rahul raised his voice on the Modi-Adani issue in the parliament, said Rajya Sabha MP P Chidambaram on Monday. The senior leader was addressing media along with his son and Sivaganga MP Karti P Chidambaram.

"Rahul made the comment in Karnataka but the defamation suit was lodged in Gujarat by Purnesh Modi. There was no development in the case for months. Purnesh sought a stay against proceedings in Gujarat High Court, which is a strange instance as a stay is usually sought from the respondent's side. Later, Purnesh withdrew the stay petition after Rahul Gandhi raised the Adani issue. Within 30 days he was convicted in the defamation case and was disqualified on the next day," said P Chidambaram.

Further, he said the maximum punishment of two years was never given for such a case in Indian history. "Like Rahul, this might happen to any political leader in the country. It is condemnable Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was fined in a case regarding the educational qualifications of PM Modi.  The party wants the opposition to be united and fight against the dictatorship of BJP government," he added.

