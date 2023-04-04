Two jumbos found dead at Hogenakkal

Jevin Selwyn Henry By

Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Two elephants were found dead within 7 km of each other in the Hogenakkal forest range on Monday, taking the toll of elephant deaths in Dharmapuri district to six in the last one month. Preliminary analysis of the death shows that they had died of natural causes.

Speaking to TNIE, forest staff said, “During patrol at Chinnar in Guthirayan Reserve Forest, forest staff spotted a female elephant dead in a pond. The carcass was in a state of decomposition. Hours later, another team found tusker dead near Pennagaram Reserve Forest. We suspect they could have fallen ill or eaten some toxic plant, leading to their death. We will get more details after post-mortem examination.”

Forest staff added that both the elephants had died in the forest area where there was no elephant movement and ruled out any foul play. District forest officer KV Appala Naidu said, “The elephant identified in Guthirayan Reserve forest was a 15 - 16-year-old female elephant and could have died three days ago. The other elephant in Pennagaram Reserve Forest was a nearly 10 - 15-year-old tusker. It is highly likely that they died of natural causes as no external signs of trauma was found.”

