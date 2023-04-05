Home States Tamil Nadu

500 police personnel to reduce crime in 2,200 villages in Krishnagiri district

A total of 500 police personnel from Krishnagiri district were appointed as village in-charge police on Monday to reduce crimes in villages.

“A total of 500 police personnel will monitor the 2,200 villages in the district.

By Sivaguru S
Express News Service

Superintendent of Police Saroj Kumar Thakur told TNIE, “A total of 500 police personnel will monitor the 2,200 villages in the district. A police officer will visit three or more villages in a week, interact with the people, and make them aware of illegal activities. The objective of the in-charge police is to reduce the crime and to curb the movement of drug supply.”

“Following the visit of the in-charge police to the villages, a review meeting will be conducted with the police personnel each week and the impact of it will be evident in the next few months,” he said.

Thakur convened a meeting with the in-charge police in Denkanikottai and Hosur police sub-divisions on Monday and will conduct a meeting with police from other sub-divisions like Krishnagiri, Bargur and Uthangarai later this week.

