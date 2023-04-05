500 police personnel to reduce crime in 2,200 villages in Krishnagiri district

Sivaguru S By

Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: A total of 500 police personnel from Krishnagiri district were appointed as village in-charge police on Monday to reduce crimes in villages.

Superintendent of Police Saroj Kumar Thakur told TNIE, “A total of 500 police personnel will monitor the 2,200 villages in the district. A police officer will visit three or more villages in a week, interact with the people, and make them aware of illegal activities. The objective of the in-charge police is to reduce the crime and to curb the movement of drug supply.”

“Following the visit of the in-charge police to the villages, a review meeting will be conducted with the police personnel each week and the impact of it will be evident in the next few months,” he said.

Thakur convened a meeting with the in-charge police in Denkanikottai and Hosur police sub-divisions on Monday and will conduct a meeting with police from other sub-divisions like Krishnagiri, Bargur and Uthangarai later this week.

