AIADMK brought metro rail to Coimbatore, says EPS

Further, he said the DMK government has done nothing credible than burdening people by increasing property tax rate and electricity tariffs.

Published: 05th April 2023 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2023 06:22 AM

Edappadi

Edappadi Palaniswami with AIADMK cadre in Coimbatore on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday accused Chief Minister MK Stalin of trying to create an impression that the DMK government brought metro rail project to Coimbatore.

Addressing the party cadre from Coimbatore and Nilgiris district, he said, “The metro rail project was proposed by the AIADMK when I was the chief minister. The detailed project report (DPR) was prepared based on a request from Minister SP Velumani. Unfortunately, the government changed.”

Further, he said the DMK government has done nothing credible than burdening people by increasing property tax rate and electricity tariffs. Palaniswami hit out against a few ministers and senior DMK leaders saying they were behaving like slaves of Karunanidhi’s family members and would be willing to work for Stalin’s grandchildren.

