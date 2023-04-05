Home States Tamil Nadu

Ambasamudram custodial torture reporting biased: IPS officers association

Advocate V Maharajan, who is assisting some of the victims, said the public would lose confidence in the IPS community if it continuously makes attempts to save Balveer Singh.

Ambasamudram custodial torture

Victims of alleged custodial torture arrive to appear before the SHRC to give their statement against Ambasamudram ASP Balveer Singh | Ashwin Prasath

By Thinakaran Rajamani
Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI:  Taking exception to the manner in which various media are covering the Ambasamudram custodial torture case, the Tamil Nadu Chapter of IPS Officers’ Association (TNIPSA) on Tuesday released a statement with ‘Media trial regarding the allegation of custodial violence against Balveer Singh’ as its subject.

“It is pertinent to mention that Balveer Singh (former Ambasamudram ASP) is currently under suspension and an independent inquiry under police standing order 151 is in progress. The SHRC has suo-motu taken up the investigation into the matter..."

"However, it is observed that various media are covering the matter in a selective manner. Various vested interests are being propagated in social media to influence evidence, witnesses, probe agencies, and the public. Such biased and pre-judged reporting may adversely affect the investigation. Hence, it is entreated to exercise discretion on publication of this matter in the media till the completion of the inquiry for the impartial administration of justice,” said TNIPSA president Abash Kumar IPS.

Meanwhile, the statement has not gone down well with activists. Dubbing it a threat to the media, advocate V Maharajan, who is assisting some of the victims, said the public would lose confidence in the IPS community if it continuously makes attempts to save Balveer Singh. 

“If media persons had not covered the incident, the matter would have been buried by the police. Even now the police are threatening the victims to give statements in favour of Singh. By acting in favour of the accused policeman, who unleashed brutality even on minors, the association has set a wrong precedent. The statement of TNIPSA has exposed the selfishness of IPS officers. It is the time TNIPSA raised its voice for the victims,” he said.

Reporting victims’ version not media trial: Sr official
It is the duty of the media persons to bring to the fore the first version of the victims in custodial torture cases, noted a senior IPS officer on Tuesday. “The media have only done their duty in Ambasamudram. This has not demoralised the IPS officers in any way.

As there is prima facie evidence, Chief Minister M K Stalin suspended Singh. Those who want to save him conducted campaigns in officers’ WhatsApp groups seeking the arrest of another IPS officer who is facing a court case. The office-bearers of TNIPSA should understand that reporting victims’ version cannot be termed as media trial,” he added.

Two special branch policemen transferred to vacant reserve
Tirunelveli: A police inspector and a sub-inspector of Special Branch CID were transferred to the Chief Office Vacant Reserve on Monday. Sources said that the action was taken against Gomathi and Maharajan for not passing any prior information to their superiors regarding the alleged custodial torture by the suspended Ambasamudram ASP Balveer Singh at Kallidaikurichi Ambasamudram and Vikramasingapuram police stations

