Caste bias complaints: Tamil Nadu government school headmistress transferred

According to state secretary of Dalit Liberation Movement (DLF) S Karuppiah, a few months ago, a Dalit boy studying in class six was humiliated by the headmistress and teachers in front of students.

By Saravanan MP
Express News Service

TIRUPPUR:  The headmistress of a government school at Theethampalayam in Vellakoil was transferred on Wednesday following complaints from parents that she made casteist statements against Dalit students and imposed penalties if they failed to wear uniforms. More than 600 students study in the school. 

Narrating their experience, a parent said,” The HM Dhanalakshmi is a disciplinarian and took charge a year ago. Initially, we were happy that she was strict. Over a period of time, we found out that she was harsh only on Dalit students. She enforced new rules and collected a fine of Rs 10 from Dalit students who arrived without uniforms.

Further, she started to separate Dalit students from others and used filthy language against them. She advised students from other communities not to mingle with the Dalit students. Last week, some parents took up the issue with her. She admitted some problems on her part but refused to apologise for her action. "We video-recorded the conversation and lodged a complaint.”

According to state secretary of Dalit Liberation Movement (DLF) S Karuppiah, a few months ago, a Dalit boy studying in class six was humiliated by the headmistress and teachers in front of students. "Unable to bear the humiliation, the boy walked 2 kilometers to the Vellakoil police station and lodged a complaint. A constable came to the school and resolved the issue. Parents from the Dalit community are silent because dominant caste members in the locality are supportive of the teachers.”

When contacted, chief education officer Thiruvalar Selvi said she received complaints against the HM on Monday, “On Tuesday, the District Education Officer held an inquiry. We found preliminary evidence against Dhanalakshmi. So, we have transferred her from the school. Department action will be taken against her after we receive the detailed report.”

