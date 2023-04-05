Demand for closing liquor shops in Tamil Nadu on Good Friday gets louder

S Godson Wisely Dass By

Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: In the run-up to the commemoration of Good Friday, members belonging to Christian organisations of various denominations have appealed to the state government to shut down liquor shops run by Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (TASMAC) on Good Friday. Earlier, Tamil Nadu Minorities Commission chairman S Peter Alphonse had insisted on shutting down liquor shops on Good Friday. However, he is yet to get a reply from the state government.



Observed as a sacrificial day by Christians, Good Friday is commemorated on the 38th day of the 40-day lent every year, in which the Christian community observes fasting and abstinence to honour the suffering and death of Jesus Christ.



Speaking to TNIE, Fr Jeyanthan De Grace, Secretary, Parisutha Amalorpava Madhu Villaku Sabai, which runs several recovery centres for alcoholics in Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari, said that the closure of liquor shops on Good Friday is indeed necessary as it is a day for Christians to mourn the death of Jesus for a social cause after being humiliated. Since the religious day has been recognised as a government holiday, the state should further declare it a dry day, he emphasised.



Fr Benjamin De Souza, Director of Christhava Valzvuremai Iyakam told TNIE that shutting down the government-run liquor shops on this day of sacrifice will be respectful and will spread awareness among the general public against alcohol addiction.



Citing that the neighbouring state of Kerala has banned liquor sales on Good Friday, Roman Catholic priests Fr Jeyanthan and Fr Benjamin De Souza submitted a petition to Thoothukudi District Collector Dr K Senthil Raj, appealing him to urge Chief Minister MK Stalin for the closure of liquor shops on the Good Friday.



Echoing the same, Thoothukudi-Nazareth CSI diocese Lay secretary Neger Prince Giftson said there is a substantial population of Christians in Tamil Nadu and that banning liquor sales on Good Friday will be applauded.



Synod of Pentecostal Churches district president Justus told TNIE that since the suffering of Jesus only professes peace and empathy towards the public, the day should be free of liquor. CSI diocesan's Environmental concerns department secretary Father John Samuel said it is imperative for the holistic well-being, peace and happiness of individuals, families and society that liquor shops remain closed on Good Fridays.



Speaking to TNIE, Alphonse said that he has not yet received any positive response from the government for his letter to the chief minister with regard to the closure of liquor shops on Good Friday, sent a year ago. "Though revenue could be a matter of concern for the government, I have been receiving emails from various quarters calling for a ban on liquor shops on Good Friday," the minorities commission chairman said.

THOOTHUKUDI: In the run-up to the commemoration of Good Friday, members belonging to Christian organisations of various denominations have appealed to the state government to shut down liquor shops run by Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (TASMAC) on Good Friday. Earlier, Tamil Nadu Minorities Commission chairman S Peter Alphonse had insisted on shutting down liquor shops on Good Friday. However, he is yet to get a reply from the state government. Observed as a sacrificial day by Christians, Good Friday is commemorated on the 38th day of the 40-day lent every year, in which the Christian community observes fasting and abstinence to honour the suffering and death of Jesus Christ. Speaking to TNIE, Fr Jeyanthan De Grace, Secretary, Parisutha Amalorpava Madhu Villaku Sabai, which runs several recovery centres for alcoholics in Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari, said that the closure of liquor shops on Good Friday is indeed necessary as it is a day for Christians to mourn the death of Jesus for a social cause after being humiliated. Since the religious day has been recognised as a government holiday, the state should further declare it a dry day, he emphasised. Fr Benjamin De Souza, Director of Christhava Valzvuremai Iyakam told TNIE that shutting down the government-run liquor shops on this day of sacrifice will be respectful and will spread awareness among the general public against alcohol addiction. Citing that the neighbouring state of Kerala has banned liquor sales on Good Friday, Roman Catholic priests Fr Jeyanthan and Fr Benjamin De Souza submitted a petition to Thoothukudi District Collector Dr K Senthil Raj, appealing him to urge Chief Minister MK Stalin for the closure of liquor shops on the Good Friday. Echoing the same, Thoothukudi-Nazareth CSI diocese Lay secretary Neger Prince Giftson said there is a substantial population of Christians in Tamil Nadu and that banning liquor sales on Good Friday will be applauded. Synod of Pentecostal Churches district president Justus told TNIE that since the suffering of Jesus only professes peace and empathy towards the public, the day should be free of liquor. CSI diocesan's Environmental concerns department secretary Father John Samuel said it is imperative for the holistic well-being, peace and happiness of individuals, families and society that liquor shops remain closed on Good Fridays. Speaking to TNIE, Alphonse said that he has not yet received any positive response from the government for his letter to the chief minister with regard to the closure of liquor shops on Good Friday, sent a year ago. "Though revenue could be a matter of concern for the government, I have been receiving emails from various quarters calling for a ban on liquor shops on Good Friday," the minorities commission chairman said.