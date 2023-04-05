‘Don’t merge Adi Dravidar schools with education department’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Arivu Samoogam, a collective of NGOs and activists, urged the state government not to bring Adi Dravidar Welfare (ADW) and tribal schools under the school education department and alleged that the move is an attempt by the government to facilitate the introduction of NEP, in a press meet on Tuesday.

They said a three-day discussion was held by the collective attended by professors, teachers, NGOs, students, public, and educationists. More than 99% opined against bringing ADW schools under the school education department as it would result in transferring the assets of Adi Dravidar and the tribal community to the general public.

Members of Arivu Samoogam said

they would protest if the government

is not willing to discuss the issue | Express

“There is a fear that after the merger of the schools, ADW schools will be shut down citing various issues including low strength. As per the National Education Policy, 2020, the schools are only divided into government schools and private schools.

The state government is trying to merge the schools to facilitate the implementation of NEP as it is not possible with the existence of ADW and Tribal schools that have special status. Moreover, NEP also suggests linking of ‘weak’ schools with private schools or bringing them under a school complex,” said Prince Gajendra Babu, an educationist speaking at the press meet.

The members also said that the government can’t blame the department for the poor show of the Adi Dravidar Welfare Schools in the board examinations when they have failed to appoint permanent teachers. “We have been asking to create a structure with education officers at block and district levels as the schools are now monitored by revenue officials.

However, it has not been done yet. When the government can’t ensure that there is a common crematorium in many of the villages, how can they ensure there is no discrimination of Adi Dravidar students in the schools,” asked Tamil Mudhalvan, head of Arivu Samoogam.

The members of the collective said that they want the government to discuss with the stakeholders regarding the decision. If they are not willing, we will protest to gather the attention of the government and also explore legal options to stop the move, they added.

