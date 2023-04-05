Five arrested in BJP-Cong clash at Kottar in Kanyakumari

By Express News Service

KANNIYAKUMARI: In connection with a clash between Congress and BJP cadre, Kottar police arrested five persons on Tuesday.

Three from BJP, including district president Dharmaraj, and two from Congress were arrested. A case has been registered against 31 Congress members and 22 BJP cadre under sections 147, 148, 294 (b), 323, 506 (2) of the IPC. BJP Tirunelveli district functionaries Maharajan and Chokkalingamm Youth Congress members Dyson and Jenis were also arrested.

Youth Congress cadre was staging a protest in front of the BJP district office in Nagercoil on Monday when the clash occurred. Stones were pelted, injuring three from Congress and two from BJP.

