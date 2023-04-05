Home States Tamil Nadu

Five temple priests drown in temple lake during ceremony in Tamil Nadu

Five priests drowned in the temple lake of Dharmalingeswar temple in Moovarasampet.

Five priests drowned in the temple lake of Dharmalingeswar temple in Moovarasampet. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Five temple priests allegedly died by drowning in a lake at Moovarasanpet near Madipakkam on Wednesday morning. The five men were part of a group of 25 priests who were taking part in a ceremony at the late.

According to sources, the five men were identified as Surya (24) of Nanganallur, Raghavan (22) of Madipakkam, Yoheshwaran (23) of Keelkatalai, Vanesh (20) of Nanganallur, and Raghavan (18) of Nanganallur. All five priests were taking part in a ceremony at Dharmalingeshwar Temple in Moovarasanpet. 

The fire department and the local cops rushed to the spot to retrieve the bodies from the lake. (Photo | Express)

As part of the rituals, 25 priests went into the lake and were doing their tasks. Suddenly, five of them allegedly accidentally drowned. 

Upon information, the fire department and the local police rushed to the spot. All five bodies were retrieved from the lake and sent to Chromepet Government Hospital for postmortem. 

Senior police officers visited the spot and are conducting an investigation. The Palavanthangal police have registered a case.

