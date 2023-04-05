Home States Tamil Nadu

Kovai residents chase away sandalwood smugglers as police fail to turn up

As per sources, around midnight, a four-member gang tried to cut down a 15-year-old sandal tree on land belonging to R Ganesan on Kannabiran Mill road.

Published: 05th April 2023 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2023 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

sandalwood

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  Timely action by residents of Udayampalayam foiled a bid by a gang to cut down a sandal tree in the locality in the wee hours of Tuesday. The locals said they informed the night patrol team about the gang but they failed to turn up.

As per sources, around midnight, a four-member gang tried to cut down a 15-year-old sandal tree on land belonging to R Ganesan on Kannabiran Mill road. Hearing the sound of an axe, residents in the neighbouring apartment contacted TNIE, and the information was immediately conveyed to police on night patrol in the area.

But people said the police did not turn up. “Since the police did not arrive, some of us gathered the courage to prevent the smugglers. We switched on the torch lights and raised alarm. As a result, the gang abandoned the attempt to cut the tree and escaped. About 80% of the tree has been sliced at the bottom,” said a resident who did not want to be named.

On Tuesday morning, TNIE took up the issue with Police Commissioner V Balakrishnan, following which personnel from Peelamedu station visited the locality at 11 am. They assured the locals to register a case and conduct an investigation.

The residents expressed anguish and said the careless attitude of the night patrol police personnel did not instill confidence. “We couldn’t do anything because the gang was armed. That is why we informed the police. But no one came even after giving the information. After that, we had to make noise and chase away the gang. What would have happened if the gang had retaliated?” a resident said. Commissioner Balakrishnan said an inquiry has been ordered as to why the patrol team did not respond.

K Syed of Green care organization, an expert in tree transplantation, along with revenue officials, visited the spot and treated cut wounds by packing them with a natural medicinal mixture. He said wherever there are sandalwood trees in the city, those places should be identified by the police and forest department and steps shout be taken to protect them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
smugglers sandalwood
India Matters
Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia addresses the media, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Congress left with no ideology: Jyotiraditya Scindia
A view of the Supreme Court of India. (File Photo | Shekar Yadav, EPS)
SC quashes Centre's ban on news channel MediaOne, says independent press necessary
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
India records nearly 4.5k fresh COVID-19 cases, highest single-day rise in 163 days
BJP TS president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (File photo)
Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay taken into police custody

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp