Madras Race Club told to pay Rs 35 lakh tax arrears

CHENNAI: The Madras HC has directed the Madras Race Club (MRC) to pay Rs 35 lakh by way of property tax to the Greater Chennai Corporation within four weeks. Justice Anita Sumanth passed the interim order on Monday on a writ petition filed by MRC challenging the revised property tax rates. The judge has also directed both parties to ascertain the remittances already paid. MRC filed the petition in 2020 challenging a notice issued by the GCC authorities in September 2020 demanding property tax arrears of Rs 3.6 crore. It contended that the rate for 12 out of 31 properties was enhanced in a disproportionate manner but left out the remaining properties on the same premises and blamed the authorities for harassing the club.