No Covid threat in state: TN Health Minister M Subramanian

DINDIGUL: There is no need to panic regarding the slight surge in Covid cases in the state, said health minister M Subramanian, while inaugurating a 500-bed building at the Government Medical College Hospital, built at a cost of `119.6 crores. "More number of cases have been identified from the passengers coming from abroad. There is no Covid threat in the state," he said.
Addressing the gathering, the minister said a total of 11 medical college hospitals were inaugurated recently. "Of these, 500-bed buildings were dedicated to five hospitals and two medical colleges received 700-bed buildings. Construction is progressing at the medical college hospitals in Ooty, Namakkal and Nagapattinam," he said, adding that the government is constructing 708 urban welfare centres, of which 12 will be in Dindigul.
He made an appeal to MLAs and MPs to spend their funds for the development of medical infrastructure facilities for their constituencies. Minister for Rural Development I Periyasamy, District Collector S Visakan, Medical Education Director Shanthimalar, Dindigul Medical College Hospital Dean Suganthi Rajakumari, Medical Superintendent Veeramani, Dindigul MP P Veluchamy and MLA P Senthilkumar were present at the function.
