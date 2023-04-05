Tamil Nadu BJP cadre murder death case might be handed over to NIA

Debjani Dutta By

Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has recommended the Ministry of Home Affairs to hand over the murder case of BJP functionary Senthil Kumar (42), who was hacked to death at Villianur on March 27. The matter is pending approval with the MHA.



According to highly placed sources, two teams from NIA have visited Puducherry twice since the murder and collected details about the case. "First, a team led by an Inspector arrived, followed by a team led by a Sub-Inspector. We have shared the FIR with them, among other details gathered during the investigation, including those related to the explosives. They have now recommended it to the MHA. A response will take about two weeks," said the source.



Party sources said Kumar was a close aide of the union territory's Home Minister A Namassivayam. He was earlier with the Congress but followed Namassivayam on the latter's way out to join the saffron party. Subsequently, he became the BJP's block president in the Mangalam constituency.



Kumar was attacked last month when he was waiting near a bakery. A group of motorcycle-borne assailants hurled two country-made bombs and hacked him to death before fleeing the spot. In a turn of events, all seven accused surrendered to the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s Court in Trichy the next day. Police are interrogating three other persons in connection with the case.



Kumar was also into real estate in addition to other businesses. "Real estate-related rivalry could be the motive behind the murder, but the case has a murky background," said a police official. Meanwhile, former CM V Narayanasamy demanded a CBI probe on Tuesday. There are reports of nexus between some police personnel and the accused, suggesting the investigation by local police may not be a fair one, he said. There have been allegations from certain quarters that Senthil Kumar's stature was growing in the constituency, which could have translated into an MLA. Hence, he was "eliminated" for political gains by someone who is eyeing Mangalam constituency for the next Assembly elections, he said.



Raising the issue in the Assembly, Leader of Opposition R Siva said that police failed to act despite Kumar having lodged complaints earlier claiming threat to life. "The murder of a ruling party functionary in public is an indication of the prevailing law and order situation in the union territory," he said.

