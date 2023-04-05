Tamil Nadu: Mask compliance poor in CMCH despite govt order

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Despite the instructions from the state government on wearing face masks inside the government healthcare facilities in view of the rising Covid-19 cases, more than 50% of the individuals in the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) were seen without a face mask. Also, the officials at the hospital campus have not been taking any action in regard to making people abide by the instructions.

Speaking to TNIE, CMCH Dean Dr A Nirmala said, “We are advising people coming to CMCH to wear face masks. However, many do not listen to us. We have even assigned officials to check the mask rule and make announcements on the mic asking people to maintain social distancing and wear a face mask. Currently, we have no plans on imposing fines against violators. A final call will be made after further instructions.”

Meanwhile, nine new Covid-19 cases were reported in the district on Monday. With this, the total number of active cases in the district has increased to 90. Currently, around 235 people are being tested in the district on a daily basis with a positivity rate of 6.4.

