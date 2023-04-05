Tamil Nadu: New Padmanabhapuram Sub-collector earns praise by helping tribals, elderly

M Abdul Rabi By

Express News Service

KANNIYAKUMARI: The new Padmanabhapuram Sub Collector HR Koushik has garnered praise from the public in just five months of his service in the area. The 2020 IAS batch officer took charge on October 19 last year and has since been focussing on the tribal community, senior citizens, and those with medical issues.



Koushik met a youth Anand, who was bedridden for the past two years. "The sub-collector visited Mookaraikal tribal settlement in Pechiparai hills three months back. Hearing his medical condition, he took special interest and made arrangements for his medical treatment at a private hospital, and later in Kanniyakumari medical college hospital," said Anand's mother.



In another instance, a senior citizen was kicked out of the house by his son. When it came to the notice of the sub-collector, he cancelled the settlement deed under the powers vested in the Senior Citizens Act. The man's son was ordered to vacate the house for the elderly's security, sources said, adding that Koushik has cancelled the settlement deeds in four similar cases. He has distributed 140 destitute widow certificates at 4 camps so far for prioritising employment opportunities to them.

